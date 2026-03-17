A man who assaulted and threatened a woman he was in a relationship with in Dolgellau over a ten year period and prevented her from seeing family and friends has been held in custody after admitting engaging in controlling behaviour.
Michael Jones, now of 21 Willowbank Gardens, Belfast, appeared before Mold Magistrates’ Court on 14 March.
The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to engaging in controlling behaviour in Dolgellau between 29 December 2015 and 13 March this year.
Jones also pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman on both Christmas Eve 2021 and 28 December 2024.
Jones also admitted sending a photograph of genitals on 12 March this year.
Jones was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on 10 April.
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