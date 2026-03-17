North Wales organisations have taken part in a conference to tackle anti‑social behaviour (ASB).
More than 100 representatives from the Emergency Services, Criminal Justice System, local authorities, education, health service, housing and more gathered in Llandudno on 10 March for the regional conference on improving the response to ASB in North Wales.
‘Tackling ASB Together: North Wales’ was hosted by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, Andy Dunbobbin to explore ways of improving services to victims, ensuring they are engaged throughout the process on how to prevent ASB from starting or continuing, and fostering safer communities through greater collaboration between different agencies and partners.
Wayne Jones, Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, organised and chaired the event, emphasising the importance of collaboration and early intervention.
Mr Dunbobbin said ASB Case Reviews contribute to a system that better serves local victims.
Professor Spencer Chainey of University College London’s Jill Dando Institute, presented on key principles of effective ASB prevention.
Specialist organisations also presented practical approaches that have a significant impact across North Wales.
Thomas Cracknell, Interim CEO of the Office of the Victims’ Commissioner, said victims and those affected by ASB have been overlooked within the justice system, but this latest conference demonstrated a clear shift in that and a commitment to tackling ASB and ensuring victims finally have a genuine voice that is heard and acted upon.
He said: “As Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales, it is really important to be out and about listening to what is happening on the ground, and it is really inspiring to hear so much action.
“More than ever it is really important to ensure we reflect on the lived victim experience. I think we can always get lost in statistics, but more than ever, victims need to be heard and be seen to be heard.”
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