The 2023 field season will focus on excavating the farmyard and doing wider landscape surveys and ground-truthing. The farm was built over the remains of other structures, some of which were part of a gentry house, outbuildings and gardens, which go back to the early years of the Abbey’s foundation in the Middle Ages. Led by our fully qualified and very experienced staff participants can look forward to being part of the team that unearths these structures for the first time in hundreds of years and record them for future generations. All of the excavation and survey findings will be documented in a comprehensive report written by the field school staff. All participants can have a copy of this report.