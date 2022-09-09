Public invited to King Charles proclamation in Aberaeron
A READING of Proclamation of the new King will be held in Aberaeron this Sunday.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a Reading of the Proclamation of the accession of the new King will be held outside Penmorfa office in Aberaeron at 12.30pm on Sunday, 11 September.
The Proclamation will be read by the High Sheriff of Dyfed, Rowland Rees-Evans .
The Lord-Lieutenant, Sara Edwards will be in attendance. Members of the public are welcome to attend.
Books of Condolence will be opened at the following locations from Monday 12 September 2022:
• Neuadd Cyngor Ceredigion, Penmorfa, Aberaeron
• County Hall, Market Street, Aberaeron
• Canolfan Alun R.Edwards, Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth
• Library, Llandysul
• Library, Lampeter
• Library, Cardigan
• Memorial Hall, New Quay (open Friday 16 September from 9:00am to 12:00pm)
• Canolfan y Dyffryn, Aberporth (open Monday to Friday from 10:00am to 1:00pm, and on Friday 16 September from 5:00pm to 7:00pm)
• Borth Community Hub (open Monday to Friday from 9:30am to 3:00pm) Books of Condolences will be open from 9am until 5pm, Monday to Thursday and from 9am until 4:30pm on Friday at Neuadd Cyngor Sir Ceredigion and County Hall in Aberaeron.
The opening hours for libraries can be seen on the Council website: www.ceredigion.gov.uk/resident/tourism-leisure/ceredigion-library/branch-locations/
The Books of Condolences will remain open until the day following the funeral. The Royal Book of Condolences can be accessed here: www.royal.uk/
Ceredigion County Council also confirmed that meetings will be postponed during the period of mourning.
A book of condolence in memory of Queen Elizabeth ll has also been set up at St Michael’s Church in Aberystwyth, giving thanks for her life and service.
The book can be found at the back of the church. St Michael’s, Aberystwyth is the church by the Castle with the car park.
