As construction work gathers pace on site on the old college, creative studio Elfen has been commissioned to look at the values the project represents and develop ideas for its brand identity.
Elfen is asking members of the public to complete an online questionnaire on the Old College, touching on its history, location and values, and thoughts and ideas about the main development name and/or individual buildings.
Gwion Prydderch from Elfen said: “We are delighted to have been commissioned to work on such a prestigious project.
“Our aim is to consider the name in the context of the whole development and to develop a brand identity.
“As part of this process we have been looking at the values the project represents, different aspects of the development and looking into relevant words which reflect the location, heritage and history of the building and its future use.
“Based on the work we have already done, we are pleased to invite everyone to contribute their thoughts via the online questionnaire.”
The Old College is being transformed into a major new centre for learning, heritage, culture and enterprise in three themed zones: World of Knowledge, Culture and Community, and Enterprise and Innovation.
Inspired by the university’s motto, World of Knowledge will include a centre celebrating pioneering Science and Research, a University Museum, a Young People’s zone with youth-led activities to boost skills, aspirations and wellbeing, a 24-7 student study centre and a cutting-edge cinema facility.
Traditionally the beating heart of the Old College, the Quad will provide the focus for the Community and Culture zone’s exhibition galleries that will feature curated displays from the University collections and touring exhibitions from major partners. This zone also includes the UK’s first Centre for Dialogue.
The Enterprise and Innovation zone will provide 12 Creative Business Units and communal spaces to encourage young entrepreneurs in creative and digital businesses.
Once completed the Old College is expected to attract 200,000 visitors and contribute up to £14.5m annually to the local economy.
Up to 130 jobs will be created directly and indirectly and there will also be more than 400 volunteering opportunities. There will be 4* hotel accommodation, bars, cafes and spaces for activities and events across 7 floors and 143 rooms, including a dramatic function room for 200 people with spectacular views across Cardigan Bay.