Public invited to support students’ pop-up French restaurant
Coleg Ceredigion is inviting the public to El Salsa restaurant in Cardigan to support students who will be hosting a pop-up Beaujolais evening filled with French cuisine.
The one-night event will cook and serve a traditional French menu accompanied with a glass of Beaujolais consisting of four to five courses.
El Salsa closes for the winter months but offers its restaurant facilities for pop-up events which gives students on professional cookery and hospitality courses at Coleg Ceredigion a perfect opportunity to experience something in addition to their culinary activities at the college’s training restaurant.
Included in the menu are cheese, truffle and onion arancini, a selection of vol-au-vents, French onion soup with gruyère croûte, sole meunière with capers, lemon and dill, beef bourguignon with pommes Anna, white chocolate and raspberry mille feuille and crêpes Suzette.
The cost of the evening is £25 per person which helps to fund the college’s training restaurant where students learn the craft of cuisine.
Starting at 6pm on Friday, 11 November, El Salsa will be running their bar during the evening but booking is essential.
Huw Morgan, professional cookery and hospitality lecturer at Coleg Ceredigion is organising the event. He said: “We are hoping the public will support our students and come and join us in the centre of Cardigan for our one-off event.
“We do host similar events at our Bwyty Maes y Parc training restaurant at the college, but working at El Salsa will offer students an experience of cooking in a different kitchen and a different style of service.”
For more information please call 01239 612032 or contact Coleg Ceredigion’s Bwyty Maes y Parc on social media.
