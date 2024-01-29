Three out of seven local community councils will redirect money from Harlech and Ardudwy Leisure (HAL), a packed public meeting has heard.
The Gwynedd-based community-run swimming pool, café and climbing wall could close because of this funding withdrawal.
Concerned residents, MP Liz Saville Roberts, members of Harlech council and local county Council Gwynfor Owen attended the emergency public meeting yesterday afternoon (Sunday, 28 January).
Attendees heard that unless community councils change their mind, the cash that previously supported swimming and other activities held at HAL will stop in March, leaving those who operate the pool facing tough times ahead.
Heidi Vaughan Williams chaired the public meeting where volunteer board members updated those present about the present condition of HAL and its plans for the future, but those plans cannot be actioned, the meeting heard, without further precept funding from local communities.
