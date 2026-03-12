Dynamix Performing Arts School return to Cardigan’s Mwldan on Sunday, 22 of March (11am and 2.30pm) with two dazzling performances, and the company has something to celebrate.
As this year marks their 15-year anniversary, they will take the audience on a tour of performances from years gone by.
Since opening in 2011 they have showcased hit musicals like Grease, Oliver, High School Musical, Fame and many more.
Here they present some of the most memorable moments from the years including awesome ensembles, stunning solos, dynamic dances and amazing acting.
Performers include current students aged 3-18 and some returning students, many of whom have gone on to work in the performing arts.
Tickets are available now.
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