Comedian and satirist Rosie Holt is coming to Cardigan on Saturday, 28 March.

Rosie is the winner of the Chortle Social Media Award and a nominee for the BPG Emerging Creators Award.

Join Rosie for a preview of her new show, which will feature an extra serving of satire thanks to a support slot from comedian, writer and west Wales resident Henry Morris (The Diary of a Secret Tory MP).

Henry Morris successfully spent the pandemic convincing the BBC, Suella Braverman, and Rylan, that he was a Tory MP. Find out how he's adapting to life in west Wales now the Daily Mail have stopped doorstepping him.

See them at Mwldan on Saturday, 28 March at 8pm.