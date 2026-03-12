Comedian and satirist Rosie Holt is coming to Cardigan on Saturday, 28 March.
Rosie is the winner of the Chortle Social Media Award and a nominee for the BPG Emerging Creators Award.
Join Rosie for a preview of her new show, which will feature an extra serving of satire thanks to a support slot from comedian, writer and west Wales resident Henry Morris (The Diary of a Secret Tory MP).
Henry Morris successfully spent the pandemic convincing the BBC, Suella Braverman, and Rylan, that he was a Tory MP. Find out how he's adapting to life in west Wales now the Daily Mail have stopped doorstepping him.
See them at Mwldan on Saturday, 28 March at 8pm.
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