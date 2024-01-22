A public meeting to discuss the future of a visitor centre in Gwynedd will take place next month.
On Thursday, 1 February, the future of Coed y Brenin will be discussed at Ganllwyd Village Hall.
The meeting starts at 6.30pm and speakers will include local councillor Delyth Lloyd Griffiths, MS Mabon ap Gwynfor, Elsie Grace from Natural Resources Wales and local cyclist Rhys Llewelyn.
The Cambrian News has already reported how visitor centre bosses are looking for ‘local partners’ to run Coed y Brenin near Dolgellau, as well as Ceredigion’s Ynyslas and Bwlch Nant yr Arian sites.
Ceredigion MS Elin Jones met with bosses at Natural Resources Wales to discuss concerns over the future of the three visitor centres.
It was announced in December that a review was being conducted into the future of the centres as NRW looks to cut costs.
Ms Jones said: “I’ve recently met NRW to discuss concerns regarding Ynyslas and Bwlch Nant yr Arian Visitor Centres.
“It is clear that NRW do not see running visitor centres as part of their core activity in the future and will be focussing on key issues such as tackling climate change, biodiversity decline and their regulation and enforcement activities.
Natural Resources Wales said: “We know our visitor centres are a much-loved resource among locals and visitors from further afield and the staff who operate them are rightly considered to be the face of NRW. However, public funding is exceptionally tight across the whole of the UK. As such, we are having to look across all of our remit and critically review what we can and must continue do, what we stop, and what we slow or do differently to fulfil our Corporate Plan ambitions.”