Public meeting to be held over air ambulance relocation fears
Subscribe newsletter
A PUBLIC meeting will take place this Friday to discuss concerns raised in Meirionnydd regarding the possible relocation of the Wales Air Ambulance (WAA).
Plaid Cymru has organised the meeting, which will take place this coming Friday, 14 October, at Clwb Pel Droed Porthmadog. It will start at 7pm.
The meeting is for everyone concerned about the possible move, not just those living in Porthmadog.
Gwynedd Councillor for Harlech and Llanbedr, Gwynfor Owen, said: “People are obviously concerned to hear, unofficially, that a review of Caernarfon’s Dinas Dinlle and Welshpool WAA helicopter bases is taking place.
“Gwynedd is a beautiful county with rugged and rural areas that do prove challenging when emergency services need to access some of these areas quickly. I would encourage as many people as possible to attend this public meeting so we can hear people’s views and relay some of the concerns to the WAA and the NHS review team.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |