Public meeting to discuss anti-social behaviour in Aberystwyth

The public meeting is being held on Monday to discuss anti-social behaviour in an area of Aberystwyth. ( Cambrian News )

A MEETING will be held in Aberystwyth on Monday to discuss concerns over anti-social behaviour in the town.

The Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn will attend the meeting along with Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds and town councillor Mair Benjamin at Aberystwyth Football Club at 10.30am on Monday, 4 April.

The meeting has been organised following increased concerns from residents in Aberystwyth town centre over anti-social behaviour, drugs and violence.