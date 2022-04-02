Public meeting to discuss anti-social behaviour in Aberystwyth
Subscribe newsletter
A MEETING will be held in Aberystwyth on Monday to discuss concerns over anti-social behaviour in the town.
The Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn will attend the meeting along with Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds and town councillor Mair Benjamin at Aberystwyth Football Club at 10.30am on Monday, 4 April.
The meeting has been organised following increased concerns from residents in Aberystwyth town centre over anti-social behaviour, drugs and violence.
Thirty-nine local residents attended public meeting in March in a bid to “apply pressure” on authorities to tackle anti-social behaviour in Aberystwyth but no one from Dyfed-Powys Police, Ceredigion County Council or the various housing authorities attended, despite being invited.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |