Calls for a new negotiating body for school support staff, and an end to term-time only pay, has been backed in the Senedd.
A motion, put forward by Labour’s education spokesperson Lynne Neagle, was supported by Senedd Members on 10 June.
Ms Neagle said support staff “build strong relationships with children and young people, which are crucial for their wellbeing, so that they can learn and reach their potential”.
Pointing to the fact support staff are now the majority of the school workforce, Ms Neagle said: “Our schools simply couldn't function without them.”
She also highlighted a Unison survey of more than 1,400 school support staff showing eight per cent of support staff take home less than £1,000 a month.
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