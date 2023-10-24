Public services across Gwynedd and Anglesey have come together with the aim of working together to mitigate the effects of poverty; invest in the future of young people; to take action for the environment, among other issues.
The Gwynedd and Anglesey Public Services Board Well-being Plan 2023-28 was launched at Gwynedd Council’s stall at the Llŷn ac Eifionydd National Eisteddfod in August, and partners on the board will now press ahead with plans to realise this ambition.
The Gwynedd and Anglesey Public Services Board includes the two County Councils, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Natural Resources Wales, Bangor University, Eryri National Park, and a number of other organisations.
The plan – and the priorities that have been identified – follows a broad consultation exercise on the draft well-being plan held earlier in the year. The Public Services Board has agreed on three well-being objectives which reflect the messages and feedback received, namely:
They will work together to mitigate the effect of poverty on the well-being of their communities.
They will work together to improve the well-being and achievement of their children and young people to realise their full potential.
They will work together to support their services and communities to move towards Zero Net Carbon.
During the launch at the Eisteddfod, contributions were made by Chairman of the Board, Aled Jones-Griffith, Head of Coleg Menai and Coleg Meirion Dwyfor together with Jacob Ellis from the Office of the Commissioner for Future Generations; Councillor Llinos Medi, Leader of Anglesey County Council; Councillor Nia Jeffreys, Deputy Leader of Cyngor Gwynedd; and Dafydd Gwynne from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.
Aled Jones-Griffith, Chairman of the Gwynedd and Anglesey Public Services Board, said: “As a Public Services Board, our vision is to work together to ensure that our communities thrive and prosper for the long term.
“The aim of the Well-being Plan is to set out how we want to achieve this and make a real difference to the lives of the residents of Gwynedd and Môn.
“The Public Services Board is an opportunity to share good practice, promote the Welsh language and ensure that the residents of the two counties have access to all public services through the medium of Welsh.
“Over the last few weeks, we have been busy working together on delivery plans for the three objectives to achieve the common ambition for the whole area.
“Thank you to everyone who has contributed to the process so far and we look forward to re-engaging with the organisations and individuals who took part in the consultation, as well as new people, to ensure that we make a real difference to the well-being of the residents of both counties.”
A copy of the Well-being Plan is available at www.llesiantgwyneddamon.org. For a paper copy by post or in an alternative format contact [email protected] or 01766 771000.