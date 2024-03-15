This year’s temporary exhibition at The Narrow Gauge Railway Museum in Tywyn is on display for locals and visitors alike to enjoy.
Titled ‘People of this house’, the exhibition tells the stories of some of the people associated with more than 800 exhibits.
With nearly 90 railways represented in the collection, the museum provides a unique and comprehensive record of the 200-year history of narrow gauge railways. The exhibits range from complete locomotives to paperwork, signalling equipment and tickets.
Named in the collection are designers and builders of locomotives, those who gave their names to the engines, officers of railways whose names appear on signs and posters, quarry owners and those who worked for them.
The museum also celebrates the Talyllyn Railway’s preservation pioneers.
Located at Wharf Station, Tywyn, the museum is open every day when trains are running on Talyllyn Railway. Admission is free although donations are encouraged. Visit www.ngrm.org.uk or www.talyllyn.co.uk for opening times and more information.