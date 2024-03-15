Mencap Ceredigion has an exhibition celebrating 60 years on display at Ceredigion Museum.
Funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and led by Mencap Cymru, local branch, Mencap Ceredigion’s exhibition opened on 19 February and tuns for seven weeks. Titled DYMA NI ‘Here we are’, the exhibition, which has taken two years to create, takes oral histories and artefacts collected by its volunteers and members who were trained as part of the project with help from various agencies including the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth.
The result is they can preserve and share their history as well as make people aware of the work they do today. Exhibits include a look at the history of learning disabilities in the county, the role of volunteers, self-advocacy and of course the many achievement of its members.
Mencap Ceredigion is a charity dedicated to hosting social activities for individuals of all ages that live with a learning disability.
Run entirely by volunteers, activities span an array of interests including gardening, arts, crafts, dance, social events and outings. Most importantly the activities they run are driven by the likes and dislikes of the members.
What makes Mencap Ceredigion so special is the wonderful team of volunteers, all committed to creating an environment that is friendly and welcoming to all.
This project and exhibition seeks to capture the stories of this diverse and committed group across all of Ceredigion. Jan Kench, Mencap Ceredigion Committee member, said: “It has been an exciting and busy two years for our members and volunteers. We have, with the funding from the Heritage Fund and the wonderful support from Mencap Cymru learnt so much about our Branch’s history as well gaining other skills such as interviewing and collating material.
“We would like to thank everyone who has helped us along the way and hope that people will visit the exhibition and learn how far we have come over the last 60 years.”