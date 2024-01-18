Campaigners are repeating their call for air ambulance bases to remain in Caernarfon and Welshpool.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts and MS Mabon ap Gwynfor have urged their constituents to make their voices heard one last time before a decision is made on the future of those bases.
The Chief Ambulance Services Commissioner is consulting on changes to the way the lifesaving service is delivered across northwest and mid Wales, with overwhelming public calls to keep the Air Ambulance flying from Caernarfon and Welshpool.
The third and final stage of consultation runs online from 1 - 29 of February, when the Chief Ambulance Services Commissioner then presents his recommendation to the Emergency Ambulance Services Committee (EASC), who will make a final decision in March.
Plaid Cymru has organised public meetings, raising the matter in the Senedd and Westminster, and publicly challenging proposals with the Welsh government.
Commenting on the final consultation phase, Mrs Saville Roberts and Mr ap Gwynfor said: "Rural areas in Gwynedd and Mid Wales have a vital need for this lifesaving service. A combination of agricultural communities, rurality and poor road infrastructure mean that the Air Ambulance is the difference between life and death."
"Indeed, the recent closure of the A493 between Pennal and Machynlleth perfectly illustrates why our rural communities depend on the timely availability of the Air Ambulance should a medical emergency arise, and the availability of road ambulances is compromised.
"Plaid Cymru has argued from the outset that this lifesaving emergency service must be safeguarded within timely reach of our communities – a call overwhelmingly backed by our constituents in Dwyfor Meirionnydd.
"This will be our last opportunity to impress upon the decision makers why keeping the Air Ambulance in Caernarfon and Welshpool is crucial to maintaining a safe and timely emergency response across Gwynedd and Mid Wales.
"Our call to keep both bases in Caernarfon and Welshpool open and introduce an RRV (Rapid Response Vehicle) was accepted in Phase 2 of the consultation as one of the best options (Option 6) for the long-term future of the service.
"The most recent data quite clearly reinforces the need to keep both bases open and that any proposed benefit of centralising the service in Rhuddlan is marginal to say the least.
"Our constituents overwhelmingly back calls to keep the Air Ambulance flying from Caernarfon and Welshpool.
"We are concerned however that this final phase of public engagement does not include any face-to-face events, and in the interests of transparency, would urge the Chief Ambulance Services Commissioner to revisit this before the final phase begins.
"It is not unreasonable for people to have concerns that their opinions are being stifled if the means of engaging with the consultation are limited.
"We encourage anyone who is yet to have their say, to send a clear message to the Ambulance Commissioner that nothing less than keeping both bases open will suffice if we are to maintain the same standards of emergency care as today."
Andy O’Regan from the Save Our Bases campaign group said: "I implore anyone who cares about the future of our Air Ambulance bases in Caernarfon and Welshpool to take part in this final phase of engagement.
"If you don’t have your say now, you won’t get another chance, and once our bases have gone there’s no bringing them back.
"So please take the time out of your day to have your say!"