PEOPLE are being advised not to swim at Llangrannog beach following a 'pollution incident'.
The warning has been issued by Natural Resources Wales for the popular Ceredigion beach, which was awarded Blue Flag status earlier this year, and neighbouring Cilborth, with signs posted on both beaches warning people to the incident.
At 8am on Friday 12 July, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) received a report of discoloured water flowing from the Afon Hawen onto Llangrannog Beach.
Soon after, a local farmer reported a leak from their slurry lagoon higher up the catchment area.
An NRW environment officer was diverted and sent to investigate.
After reaching the farm, the officer found that the farmer was already taken steps to stop the pollution at the source.
Following the impact of the incident, NRW has declared an 'abnormal situation' at both Llangrannog and Cilborth bathing waters. This has resulted in signs being put up by Ceredigion County Council to inform people of the possible reduction in water quality due to the pollution.
Dr. Carol Fielding, Team Leader of NRW's Ceredigion Environment Team, said: "We have acted quickly to investigate and to make sure steps are being taken to stop the pollution at its source.
"In response to the environmental impact and considering the influence of tides, an abnormal situation has been declared at both Llangrannog Beach and Cilborth Beach.
“We will consider the appropriate enforcement response to this incident after the investigation has finished.”
Cllr Matthew Vaux, Ceredigion Cabinet member responsible for Public Protection said: “Ceredigion County Council Public Protection are working closely with our regulatory partners to ensure the public health risk from this pollution incident are controlled. "The public are advised not to enter the beach and/or swim in the water for their own safety until the signage erected has been removed to indicate that the incident has passed.
“Members of the public can still swim with confidence at the nearby Tresaith and Aberporth bathing beaches which are patrolled by RNLI Lifeguards between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily through until Sunday 1st September 2024.”
NRW is continuing its investigation and will make sure that the flow of pollution into the Afon Hawen is fully stopped. The abnormal situation will remain in place until Monday at the earliest. The abnormal situation status will be lifted once the pollution has cleared from the beach and the river.