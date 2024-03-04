To celebrate St Davids Day in Harlech pupils from Ysgol Tan y Castell set out from school with a mission to deliver the national flower of Wales to local residents and lift their spirits by gifting bunches of daffodils grown in Harlech Community Garden.
PCSOs joined pupils from Harlech's Ysgol Tan y Castell (N/a)
The daffodils were grown from bulbs planted last October, funded by a Police and Community Trust (PACT) grant that was actively supported by our local PCSOs Elliw Williams and Gill Duffy-Williams.
Meanwhile, photographer Erfyl Lloyd Davies attended schools in Dolgellau and Barmouth to capture some St David’s Day memories. See some of his photographs in our video compilation above.