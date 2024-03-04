Mrs Saville Roberts MP said: “It was a real pleasure to join pupils at Ysgol Eifionydd to plant the John Ystumllyn rose and spend time answering questions about his story. John Ystumllyn is such an important historical figure both as one of the first black gardeners in Britain, his early life as a victim of the Atlantic slave trade to his later life marrying Margaret Gruffydd and working as a gardener on the Ystumllyn Estate. The pupils showed a real interest in his story, and I was encouraged by the enthusiastic and engaging discussion we had. I would like to thank the school for facilitating the visit and the pupils for their warm welcome.’’