Pupils present £2,000 to lifeboat station

Aberdyfi Lifeboat Station chairman Dave Williams launch authority and tractor drivers, Huw Jones Williams and Josh Cooper, and lifeboat crew member and classroom assistant, Abi Hinton, receive a cheque from Ysgol Penybryn pupils ( Doris O’Keefe )

PUPILS from Tywyn have raised £2,000 for Aberdyfi Lifeboat Station, writes Doris O’Keefe.

On Friday, 15 July, representatives from Aberdyfi Lifeboat Station were delighted to receive a cheque for the sum, raised by pupils from Years 5 and 6 at Ysgol Penybryn

Headteacher Menna Wynne-Pugh said: “On Friday, 1 July, 64 children completed a sponsored walk from Tywyn to Aberdyfi along the beach accompanied by teachers Rhiell Elidir, Ellyw Evans, Elen Mason and classroom assistants Abi Hinton and Olwen Richards.

“Pupils in Years 5 and 6 wanted to do something for the community.

“We have a maritime theme running through the school at the moment so to raise money for the RNLI seemed the perfect thing to do. Also, one of our classroom assistants this year is Abi Hinton who is a member of Aberdyfi Lifeboat crew, so the children were happy to take on this sponsored walk and raise money for our local lifeboat station at Aberdyfi.”

She added: “The pupils thoroughly enjoyed the walk along the sea and the weather was perfect. We raised £3,000 altogether, £2,000 of which was donated to Aberdyfi Lifeboat Station and £1,000 to our school.

“I am very proud of all of the pupils who took on this challenge.

“I’d also like to thank Lloyd’s coaches for bringing us all back to Tywyn afterwards free of charge.”

Aberdyfi Lifeboat Station chairman Dave Williams said: “I am delighted to receive this cheque from Ysgol Penybryn for our lifeboat station. We are very grateful to the pupils for choosing us and very glad that they enjoyed the experience and their visit to the station.”