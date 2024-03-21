Purple Moose in Porthmadog has received gold and silver prizes at the SIBA National Independent Beer Awards.
Judged by brewers and industry experts, this year’s event attracted more than 3,000 delegates.
A Purple Moose spokesperson said: “The qualification route to the National Awards isn’t an easy one. During the previous year, breweries are open to submit their beer to be judged at their regional awards. Only if a beer achieves a gold award in the regional competition does it goes through to the national (final) the following year.
“This year we were fortunate to have two of our beers being judged in the national awards. Mŵsh Lager in the Premium Lager category & High Hops in the Bottle & Can Speciality PA category.
“After what turned out to be quite a merry evening of drinking and catching up with fellow breweries in the packed event, the results were in… Gold for High Hops and Silver for Mŵsh Lager!
“We also appreciate the outstanding beer that’s being brewed across the country and the difficulty of winning national awards against such amazing beers is a true credit to our brewers who always work hard to ensure the consistent quality across our entire range.”