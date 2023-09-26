Dr Jenny Mathers from Aberystwyth University’s Department of International Politics, one of the organisers of the programme, said: “As we face global health challenges, wars in Europe and other continents, and the pressing forces of climate emergency, this is an important time to focus on peace as an essential pursuit for humanity. As well as being inspired by peace campaigners from the past, these events and activities will be an opportunity for academics, campaigners and citizens to come together to seek solutions to the problems we face today, and help us pursue more peaceful futures.”