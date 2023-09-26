ACADEMICS. peace campaigners and members of the public will gather to explore the ‘pursuit of peace’ at a series of events led by Aberystwyth University.
Taking place from 1 to 7 November, The Pursuit of Peace is the theme of the University’s 2023 Festival of Research.
The week-long event features a wide-ranging programme of community-friendly, free activities - including themed panels, discussions and talks, poetry and art, film screenings, research exhibits and interactive workshops.
The programme will celebrate the individuals, groups, and ideas that have shaped peace-making in the past and explore some of the many ways that we can create a peaceful future.
The events include a keynote conversation with Belfast-based peace activist, Eileen Weir, who has worked with the Shankill Women’s Centre since the 1990s, and the launch of Yr Apêl/The Appeal 1923-24 at the National Library of Wales.
Dr Jenny Mathers from Aberystwyth University’s Department of International Politics, one of the organisers of the programme, said: “As we face global health challenges, wars in Europe and other continents, and the pressing forces of climate emergency, this is an important time to focus on peace as an essential pursuit for humanity. As well as being inspired by peace campaigners from the past, these events and activities will be an opportunity for academics, campaigners and citizens to come together to seek solutions to the problems we face today, and help us pursue more peaceful futures.”
Aberystwyth University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Elizabeth Treasure added: “Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking dialogue, delve into fascinating research and ideas with Aberystwyth University academics whose work is making a real difference to people’s lives, and to unite to explore ways to foster peace and harmony in our lives, our community, and in our wider world.”