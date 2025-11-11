Pwllheli Band performed at the Harvest Thanksgiving Service at St Mary’s Church, Morfa Nefyn on Sunday, 26 October.
The band was led by the Musical Director, Paul Wilson MBE and he paid tribute to the bands former Musical Director, Mr Wyn Williams, who sadly passed away recently.
Paul believes Wyn would have been extremely proud of the way the band acquitted themselves at the service, and dedicated the band’s fine performance to Wyn and his legacy.
The congregation were entertained with a varied collection including “Ar Hyd y Nos”, “I Dreamed a Dream” and “The Lord of the Dance”.
The band is looking forward to a busy festive period and their next performance at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Pwllheli on Friday, 28 November from 6.30pm as part of the Hwyl yr Wyl event on the Maes.
The next day – Saturday, 29 November from 12pm until 2pm - they will be performing at the Christmas Market in Betwys Y Coed, and the Whitehall in Pwllheli on Sunday, 21 December at 2pm.
If you would like further information about the band please feel free to contact Paul Wilson on 07815 113542 or by email: [email protected].
