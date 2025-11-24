Pwllheli’s Peg and Mallet pub was the location for a cheque presentation to Blood Bikes Wales following another successful fundraising event.
The Bumper Bop raised a record breaking amount of £4,600.50
This amount goes a long way to helping the Blood Bikes carry out their vital work delivering blood, breast milk and other vital time sensitive supplies in support of the NHS. The team at Blood Bikes Wales are all volunteers with no paid employees and are totally dependent on donations from the public.
Pictured from left to right are Paul Hughes and David Tennant from Blood Bikes Wales, Dafyn Jones and Chris Newsham.
