Cardigan RNLI volunteer Sophie Davison experienced back-to-back calls for her first ever shout as a crew member on the station’s D class lifeboat.
The first came at 2.30pm on 17 November, to a small fishing vessel run aground on the River Teifi. Helm Tony Barber and crew members Madeleine Barber, Ian Streeter and Sophie, launched D class lifeboat, John Darbyshire.
Sophie, who joined the crew last August, said: “The feeling of kitting up and launching on my first real shout was exciting. We do so much training at the RNLI to prepare us for any situation, but the first time it’s for real your adrenaline is pumping.”
The lifeboat was soon on scene. With no-one in any immediate danger, it was decided the lifeboat crew would standby for safety cover as they waited for the tide to rise and refloat the vessel.
Sophie continued: “Thankfully the rising tide refloated the boat and the fisherman continued on his way. We then made our way back to the station and the shore crew were assisting with our lifeboat recovery process, when the pagers sounded again.”
A second incident elsewhere on the river meant the lifeboat relaunched immediately. Fortunately the situation was resolved without further action and the crew stood down.
Sophie said: “Having that second tasking before we’d even fully recovered the lifeboat, shows that we really can be called out at any moment.
“Although we were stood down before needing to intervene, it was brilliant to get more experience on the lifeboat with my fellow crew.
“If you spot anyone in difficulty at the coast, or find yourself in trouble – call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
Lifeboat Operations Manager, Paul Adams said: “RNLI volunteers train really hard and give up their valuable time to this lifesaving charity. It’s great Sophie was able to get out on the water for her first shout and put some of her training into practice. We couldn’t launch Cardigan RNLI’s lifeboats without the dedication of all our volunteers.”
Plan your trip on the water and check the weather forecast and tide times. Tell someone where you are going and your estimated time of return. Check all your equipment, inspect your boat and all safety gear, including lifejackets and communication devices – like working VHF radios and fully charged phones.
