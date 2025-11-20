Lighthouse Theatre return to Ceredigion and Gwynedd with a live radio play of the classic film, Casablanca.
It was back in November 2024 that the Lighthouse Theatre’s fantastic production of ‘O Little Town of Aberystwyth’, and adaptation of Malcolm Pryce's Louie Knight mystery, blew the audience away at across Wakes. Now they return to Ceredigion and Gwynedd this November and December with their fantastic live radio play, Casablanca.
For those who are not familiar with the film, or need a little refresher, the world is at war, but a self-made man shields himself and other misfits from the ravages of war in a bar in Morocco where the Vichy French government hold sway. Refugees from all over Europe come to Africa for safe passage and salvation. When one of them walks into his bar, his whole world is turned upside down. For what would you sacrifice everything?
Are you ready for the broadcast of this classic tale of love in war-torn North Africa to be brought in front of a live theatre audience – complete with live music, a pre-show experience and a foley artist creating the sound effects on stage?
Join Myrtle, Harry, Bert and their colleagues as they invite you for an evening in Rick’s Bar….If you don’t come, you will regret it, maybe not today….
Casablanca, presented in collaboration with Arts Council Wales and Tŷ Cerdd, is directed by Joe Harmston, designed by Sean Cavanagh with original music composed by Kieran Bailey.
See the show in Gwynedd on Wednesday, 26 November at 7.30pm, at Neuadd Dwyfor in Pwllheli, or on Thursday, 27 November at 7.30pm at Pontio Stiwdio in Bangor, or in Ceredigion at Mwldan in Cardigan on Tuesday, 2 December at 7.30pm. There will be a pre-show Q&A from 6.30pm-7pm in Mwldan’s gallery space with members of the cast.
