A drop-in session will take place tomorrow night for people in Pwllheli to discuss the installation of more CCTV cameras in the town
Gwynedd Council, Pwllheli Town Council and North Wales Police could install additional permanent CCTV cameras in parts of Pwllheli, and are keen to hear what locals think.
The plan involves putting up new cameras within the Bro Cynan and Lower Cardiff Road areas to change people’s perceptions and reduce crime in neighbourhoods. This is in addition to the cameras already operating in the town centre.
Before moving ahead, council officers and partners are keen to hear people’s opinions.
A drop-in session will be held at Pwllheli Library on Thursday evening, 15 August, between 6-7.30pm. There will be an opportunity to see the plans, speak to officers and voice your opinions.
Steven Edwards, Gwynedd Council CCTV Manager said: “Funding is available via the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund for projects which build resilient, safe and healthy neighbourhoods, which includes targeted improvements to the built environment and innovative approaches to crime prevention.
“Our aim with these plans is to install new CCTV cameras, with the goal tackling crime and antisocial behaviour, making people feel safer in their own communities.
“If we do press ahead with these plans, the council will follow strict guidelines to ensure that the privacy of people in their own homes is respected at all times.
“We would urge people to call by the informal session at the library. If you’re unable to come on the evening but you have a question or which to make a comment, please contact us on [email protected].”
The event will be held in conjunction with Pwllheli Town Council and North Wales Police at Pwllheli Library, Neuadd Dwyfor, Penlan Street tomorrow night, Thursday, 15 August, from 6pm-7.30pm.