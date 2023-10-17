A state of nature report revealed one in six species in Wales assessed is at risk of extinction making Wales one of the most nature depleted countries in the world. “The clock is ticking for Welsh nature; it is vital communities in Wales stand up for nature in their neighbourhoods, it said. Nature Neighbourhoods has been funded by a £750,000 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK, and £300,000 from Co-op.