Pwllheli is part of a new UK-wide initiative seeking to help communities stand up for nature in their neighbourhoods, tackling the global climate and nature crises at a local level.
In March 2023 the People’s Plan for Nature set out recommendations to reverse the UK’s declines in nature including calls for greater investment in ways to help communities take action to protect and renew nature at a neighbourhood level. The Nature Neighbourhoods project is a direct response to those calls.
As part of the Nature Neighbourhoods project, 18 community organisations will receive support from three of the UK’s largest nature charities – the National Trust, the RSPB and WWF, including Ffrindiau Pwllheli. This group has grown out of the GwyrddNi community climate action assemblies, with a mission to protect and care for the natural resources and spaces in Pwllheli. They are dedicated to improving and developing the town for future generations.
A state of nature report revealed one in six species in Wales assessed is at risk of extinction making Wales one of the most nature depleted countries in the world. “The clock is ticking for Welsh nature; it is vital communities in Wales stand up for nature in their neighbourhoods, it said. Nature Neighbourhoods has been funded by a £750,000 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK, and £300,000 from Co-op.