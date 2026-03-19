A Pwllheli man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny a charge of using threatening behaviour at a pharmacy.
Jake Roberts, of 16, Bloc 4, Bro Cynan, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 17 March.
The 35-year-old pleaded not guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour at L Rowland Pharmacy in Pwllheli on 16 January this year.
Roberts is due to stand trial on the charge at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 28 August.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
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