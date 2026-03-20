Cllr Jones added: “It was interesting to visit the depot and learn how grit helps prevent water on the road from freezing. Unfortunately, if the temperature drops below about -7°C, grit does not work effectively and ice can form. “Similarly, when thick snow falls on top of a layer of grit, salt is less effective, and snow and ice do not melt. In these cases, our staff use ploughs to clear the snow, but this slows down the process.