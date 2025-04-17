Pwllheli RNLI have rescued people in capsized dinghies taking part in the RYA Youth Nationals.
The incident off the coast of Pwllheli took place on Wednesday, 16 April, where challenging weather conditions impacted the event.
As wind conditions rapidly deteriorated, numerous dinghies, taking part in a RYA Youth Nationals, capsized and the event’s designated rescue boats became overwhelmed by the number of young sailors requiring assistance.
Pwllheli RNLI D-class inshore lifeboat was launched to assist and to help determine how many vessels and individuals were still unaccounted for.
Andy Vowel, Pwllheli RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said: “Our volunteer crew was tasked by HM Coastguard to assist with what was initially reported as approximately 15 capsized sailing dinghies.
“Subsequent updates from race organisers confirmed that four boats remained outstanding, with several unmanned dinghies observed drifting.
“It was confirmed that crews from these had already been rescued by the event’s support craft and taken safely ashore.
“The lifeboat remained on scene to assist and ensure that all participants were accounted for.
“It’s important to be aware of the weather forecast and be prepared for it to change very quickly this time if the year.’
Gerallt Williams, spokesman for Plas Heli where the event took place, said: “On behalf of Plas Heli and the RYA, thank you for your assistance in launching the D-class lifeboat in what were extremely challenging conditions. Your assistance was greatly appreciated. Thanks to all involved.”