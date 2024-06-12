A QUAD bike trek in Ceredigion has raised £3,000 for the Bronglais Hospital Chemotherapy day unit appeal.
Radio presenter and farmer Ifan Evans was determined to raise funds for his local chemotherapy unit at Bronglais Hospital, so he organised a quad bike trek in the countryside and raised a whopping £3,000.
Father-of-three Ifan said: “Originally it was just planned that a dozen of us in the farming industry would take part, but I opened the event up and I couldn’t believe it when 80 people turned up on the day from as far afield as Lampeter, Cardigan and Welshpool!
“I think the support for the trek shows how important the chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital is to local people. The local communities realise they need to look after it and support it.”
Fundraising for a new day unt at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth started in 2021 with a £500,000 target.
This was reached in just 10 months and work has begun on the chemotherapy day unit, with some health staff moved to Ceredigion County Council’s Canolfan Rheidol.
Speaking earlier this year, Peter Skitt, Hywel Dda’s Ceredigion County Director and project director for the development of the new unit, said: “I’m delighted that we will soon realise our ambition for Bronglais Hospital to have a fit-for-purpose unit for cancer patients.
"I expect the new £3 million unit to be ready to welcome its first patients next year.
“The project will remodel part of the existing floor area and repurpose accommodation to ensure it meets the needs of staff and patients to deliver a modern and welcoming facility.
“Finally, we owe a huge thank you to the tireless fundraising efforts of our charitable supporters, many of whom are our own staff or members of our Ceredigion, south Gwynedd and Powys communities.
“Their commitment will help us realise a vision that we have held for our patients and staff since 2017. The new facility will be totally unrecognisable compared to today."
One in two people across Wales will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lifetime; it is a condition which sadly affects nearly all families.
More than 60 people a week receive vital anti-cancer treatment at Bronglais Hospital, a total of around 300 people across the region.
Hywel Dda University Health Board is also appealing to residents to make a monthly donation to its charity arm to help fund future projects.