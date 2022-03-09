RABI announces grants after storm cause damage

Following the impact of recent storms, RABI has announced the availability of emergency grants of £1,000 to provide financial support to those severely affected.

Grants can be accessed across the farming community by making an initial call to RABI’s 24/7 helpline on 0800 188 4444. Applications will be fast-tracked using a simplified application process to ensure monies are available quickly.

“After the recent storms, we wanted to ensure the stress caused by their devastating effects and flood damage wasn’t heightened by immediate financial worries,” explains Kathleen Chapman, interim director of services at RABI.

The announcement further cements RABI’s commitment to support all farming people, she explains.

“Callers to the helpline will be guided through a short and simple application form by one of our helpful support officers,” she says.

“We stand by our mission that that no farming person should ever have to face adversity alone.”