Race for Life: Aberystwyth 2022
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
@dylandavies1[email protected]
Tuesday 17th May 2022 10:55 am
Share
+ 21
(View All)
Race for Life Aberystwyth promenade, Sunday, 15 May 2022
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
HUNDREDS of runners gathered on Aberystwyth’s promenade on Sunday to take part in the annual Race for Life.
Photographer, Beverley Hemmings, caught these images as runners young and old took on one of three races - 3k, 5k and 10k.
The annual event has raised thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK over the years.
Hundreds of people gathered on the promenade to take part in the event on Sunday. Click on the gallery above to see more images from the day.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |