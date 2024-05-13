The Race For Life in Ceredigion and Gwynedd have raised an impressive £80,000 for Cancer Research UK.
People from across the two counties united against cancer by taking part in Race for Life events in Aberystwyth and Caernarfon on Sunday, 12 May.
Around 485 people showed their commitment to the cause at Race for Life Aberystwyth, gathering at the bandstand to raise £26,000.
At the Race for Life Caernarfon at Coed Helen Recreation Ground more than 700 people took part and £54,700 was raised- vital funds which will enable scientists to find new ways to prevent diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives.
Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.
Race for Life organisers send heartfelt thanks to everyone who put their best feet forward as well as their supporters, and they’re appealing for people to make every step count by paying in sponsorship money as soon as possible.
Ruth Amies, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Wales, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Aberystwyth and Race for Life Caernarfon.
“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime. Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.
“It was a fantastic day at Race for Life Aberystwyth and Race for Life Caernarfon, full of emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease. “
Since it started in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress. Money raised has helped develop radiotherapy which benefits more than 130,000 people with cancer in the UK every year.
Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.
“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and healthier lives, free of cancer.”
Did you take part in this year’s Race For Life? See if you can see yourself in our videos from the Aberystwyth event above, or in Beverley Hemmings photographs of it below.