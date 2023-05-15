The weather was kind to this year’s Race For Life participants on Sunday, as people of all ages took on the 3k, 5k or 10k courses.
Organisers told the crowd before the start of the event that Aberystwyth’s race had raised just over £29,000 for Cancer Research UK.
The route saw runners set off from the promenade near the bandstand. The seafront was awash with people in pink outfits walking, jogging and running to raise money for a good cause.
Thank you to everyone who sent photographs and videos to us on social media. Keep an eye on our pages as we’ll be sharing some of those throughout this week. In the meantime, see if you can spot yourself or someone you know taking part in this year's race, and congratulations to everyone who did.