NEW trains are to be introduced on the Cambrian Line between Shrewsbury and Birmingham – but the Welsh section will have to wait until the end of the year.
Transport for Wales has confirmed that it is to introduce new Class 197 trains to the Cambrian Line service between Birmingham and Shrewsbury ‘earlier than planned’, but the line to Aberystwyth and Pwllheli will have to wait until the end of the year.
This is due to the Cambrian Line between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth an up to Pwllheli using a digital signalling and train control systems known as European rail traffic management system (ERTMS) and European train control system (ETCS).
Travellers could also face having to change trains in Shrewsbury while the Cambrian Line into Wales awaits new trains.
A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: “"As part of our £800m investment in brand new trains, we'll be introducing Class 197 trains, made in Newport in South Wales, onto the Cambrian Line.
"We are actively looking to introduce new trains earlier than planned between Shrewsbury and Birmingham.
"Every effort is being made to get them into service to alleviate some of the crowding problems customers are seeing. We are planning for the first to enter service in Spring.
"Because the Cambrian line uses a specialist signalling system, further operational work is required to introduce the trains between Pwllheli/Aberystwyth/Shrewsbury but we expect to complete this towards the end of 2025.
"We would like to thank customers for their patience during what has been a challenging time on the line recently."
When asked whether passengers using the Welsh section of the line would have to change trains in Shrewsbury, the spokesperson added: “It will mean some services will require a change at Shrewsbury, details of that are being finalised and info will be released in due course. “