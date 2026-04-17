Campaigners fighting to the reintroduction of railway lines to reconnect north and south Wales have written to all political parties standing in the Senedd election asking for support.
Traws Link Cymru, who were set up in 2013 to lobby for the reopening of the Aberystwyth to Carmarthen and Afonwen line in Gwynedd, are urging parties to lend support ‘for a renewed, ambitious approach to railway development that meets the economic, cultural and environmental needs of our nation. Wales currently lacks a coherent, all-Wales heavy rail network capable of supporting balanced regional growth’.
In its letter, Traws Link Cymru says: ““Too many communities—particularly in west and north-west Wales—remain disconnected, limiting economic opportunity, access to education and healthcare, cultural exchange, and sustainable tourism.
“In particular, we are calling for serious consideration of reinstating heavy rail links on the following corridors: - Bangor – Caernarfon - Caernarfon – Pwllheli - Aberystwyth – Carmarthen These routes once formed the backbone of regional connectivity in Wales.
“Their absence today represents not only a transport failure, but a missed opportunity for regeneration, decarbonisation and national cohesion.
“We are therefore asking all political parties in Wales to collectively and publicly press the Welsh Government to commission a meaningful, comprehensive and independent feasibility study into the development of a proper railway system for Wales.
“Such a study must go beyond narrow cost-cutting assumptions and instead assess: - The long-term economic benefits, including job creation, productivity, and regional investment - The cultural and linguistic value of improved connectivity between Welsh-speaking heartlands - The tourism potential of reliable, sustainable rail access to rural and coastal communities - The environmental gains from modal shift away from car dependency - The strategic importance of rail in building a more equal, resilient Wales.
“Wales deserves infrastructure planning that is bold, evidence-based and rooted in national ambition.
“Without a serious feasibility assessment, informed debate and democratic decision-making on rail investment are impossible.
“We are not asking any party to pre-empt the outcome of such a study.
“We believe that improved rail connectivity should be a shared national goal that rises above party politics.”
The Welsh Government said in 2025, the cost of reopening railway lines between Carmarthen and Aberystwyth and Afonwen would be in the region of £2 billion.
The figure was discussed when Senedd members debated a 13,000 strong, calling for the reopening of the Aberystwyth to Carmarthen and Afonwen to Bangor railway line, launched by Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn, who trekked from Bangor to the Senedd in 2023.
Labour’s Lee Waters, who is not standing for re-election, told the Senedd: “We do know about rail that it is very expensive. We all deeply regret the decision to get rid of these railway lines in the first place. It shouldn't have happened. But now it has happened, the cost of restoring them is very significant.”
Mr Waters, a former transport minister, said the feasibility study put the indicative costs at restoring the route at about £2bn, warning: “That’s £2bn we don’t have to spend on all the other transport priorities we have in Wales.”
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