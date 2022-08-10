Rail passengers advised not to travel this Saturday
Rail passengers are advised not to travel unless their journey is essential on a number of routes this Saturday (13 August ) due to the impact of industrial action.
Transport for Wales (TfW) is not involved in Saturday’s industrial action by members of the train driver’s union ASLEF, but some of its services are likely to be extremely busy as a result of the severely-reduced timetable put in place by other operators.
TfW services in South Wales between Carmarthen and Newport are expected to be very busy because there are no Great Western Railway (GWR) services running in Wales. TfW will be running additional services along this route in order to provide extra capacity.
Services between Cardiff and Lydney, Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton* and services along the North Wales Coast are expected to be very busy with no CrossCountry, West Midlands Trains and Avanti West Coast services operating at all on Saturday, 13 August.
TfW is advising customers not to travel unless their journey is essential between Carmarthen and Newport, Cardiff and Lydney, Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton and the North Wales Coast.
Travel to a number of events taking place on Saturday, 13 August could be impacted by the industrial action and all customers are strongly advised to check for the latest travel information on the TfW website, mobile app or social media channels before making their journey.
This includes the FIM Speedway GP at the Principality Stadium (3pm), Cardiff, Welsh Fire versus Birmingham Phoenix (3pm) Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Cardiff City versus Birmingham City (12.30pm) at the Cardiff City Stadium and Pete Tong and the Symphony Orchestra (4pm), Stadiwm Zip World, Colwyn Bay.
Extra staff will be deployed at stations to provide customer services.
*Due to the closure of Birmingham New Street station on Saturday 13 Aug, TfW services will start/end at Wolverhampton. Ticket acceptance has been accepted with West Midlands Metro for passengers who need to travel between Birmingham new Street and Wolverhampton.
