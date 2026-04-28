A cluster of historically important 19th century outbuildings in Pwllheli could get a new lease of life.
Developers hope the regeneration of the former Tower Hotel yard’s service buildings, which includes stables, coach house and a hayloft, will help boost “a cultural and economic regeneration” in the town centre.
Gwynedd Council is being asked to consider a scheme to convert and restore the derelict rubble-stone walled buildings at Iard Y Gwesty’r Twr, Stryd Y Llan.
It aims to develop the site for a mixed use, including storage, business units and a bunkhouse, as well as carrying out internal and external alterations.
Both the Grade II Listed Gwesty’r Twr – Tower Hotel – and its former service outbuildings have been in community ownership since 2023.
The hotel listing includes the outbuildings or ‘Courtyard Ranges’ to the rear consisting of a stable block on one side and coach house on the other.
Located behind the hotel building, grouped around a square courtyard, the outbuildings were likely to have been built at the same time or shortly after the main hotel which was constructed in 1875, plans say.
It also notes that the local community had already obtained planning and listed building consent on separate planning applications, to extend and fully refurbish the main hotel building.
The outbuildings had long since ceased to serve their original purpose, only partially being used for storage, albeit in a dilapidated state, since the hotel closed in 2019.
Plans note that proposed repairs to the outbuildings were “necessary” to prevent further damage and decay.
In most cases, it added this would involve using “like-for-like materials to match the existing, thus ensuring that the original character and appearance is retained”.
The plans add it would make “a very minimal impact on the character of the heritage asset”.
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