The Welsh Highland Heritage Railway (WHHR) has completed the restoration of the Baldwin 4-6-0 PT WDLR 794 engine.
Testing and commissioning of the engine is currently underway and will be carried out on both the Vale of Rheidol Railway in Aberystwyth and the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways, prior to delivery to the WHHR in Porthmadog.
The engine will be unveiled on the morning of Saturday, 27 May at a ceremony for donors and supporters of the restoration fund.
The public will have an opportunity to see and travel behind Baldwin ‘WHR 590’ when it operates normal WHHR services from 2pm on Saturday, 27 and then for the whole of Sunday, 28 May.
The public will also have the chance to travel behind the engine when it takes part in the Welsh Highland Railway Centenary Celebrations, which will take place over the long weekend of 23, 24 and 25 June.