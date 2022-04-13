Railway secures land for extension

After seven years of negotiations, Bala Lake Railway Trust has completed the purchase of a significant and crucial piece of land required for the railway’s extension.

The newly acquired land is adjacent to the new station site and will be the site of the station throat and ancillary sidings.

This latest acquisition means that the Bala Lake Railway Trust now has all the route required save a very small plot of 500 sq metres.

With a decision on the planning application due by early summer and Natural Resources Wales having already started earlier in the year on the newly upgraded flood defences which includes the civil engineering works required for the new railway, the project really is showing excellent progress.

Commenting on the news, MP Liz Saville Roberts and MS Mabon ap Gwynfor said: “We welcome news that Rheilffordd Llyn Tegid have secured the purchase of land required to push ahead with its ambitious expansion plans, which will see trains terminating in the centre of town.

“Rheilffordd Llyn Tegid is one of our great local attractions – bringing investment to the Penllyn economy, supporting jobs and local businesses and are a leading voice in the heritage railway industry.