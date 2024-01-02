Since joining the company in 2020, it was clear Osian was going to make a significant contribution with his positive attitude and problem solving ability which has greatly aided the railway over the past three years as it has changed its business model. He has worked hard to learn about the company and the world of railways taking an active role in Great Little Trains of Wales and with the Wales on Rails project which connects GLTW with the community rail partnerships in Wales to encourage leisure rail travel into and around the country.