Railway to mark 50th birthday with first event this weekend

One of the highlights of the weekend will be the launch of the railway’s new book ( Bala Lake Railway )

A narrow-gauge railway will hold the first of three 50th anniversary celebrations this weekend.

Bala Lake Railway will mark its 50th birthday with three special events throughout the year, and the first starts this weekend, on Saturday 30 April.

Bala at 50, which runs until Sunday, 1 May, corresponds with the weekend in 1972 when the first track was laid at the railway.

As well as a recreation of the first tracklaying train, highlights this weekend will include the launch of the railway’s new book Rheilffordd Llyn Tegid - Y 50 Mlynedd Cyntaf / Bala Lake Railway - The First 50 Years 1972 -202 on Saturday, with a special train hauled by Kerr Stuart Wren, ‘Jennie’. ‘Jennie’ visiting from the Amerton Railway will be hauling additional trains on Saturday and Monday, and double-heading with the railway’s own engines on Sunday. This commemorates similar Kerr Stuart Wren ‘Dryw Bach’ which operated on the railway in the early days.

At Llanuwchllyn there will be additional attractions, including:

· two traction engines

· a sentinel steam lorry

· 7 ¼” gauge miniature railway rides

· 16mm scale model narrow gauge railway

· various stands and stalls

· the launch of our limited edition commemorative beer ‘Aur Bala’ and special commemorative beer glasses