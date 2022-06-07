Rain did not dampen garden party spirits

FOLLOWING on from our feature on Buckingham Palace garden parties, we’ve been hearing from more people who were invited to attend this year’s celebrations.

Helen Williams BEM, who lives in Borth, was invited to the first of this year’s garden parties, on 11 May. Husband Mark Williams, the former MP for Ceredigion, accompanied Helen to the palace and, despite the heavy rain that day, the pair told the Cambrain News they had a fantastic time.

Helen was awarded the British Empire Medal in the 2020 New Years Honours List. The honour was bestowed upon her in recognition of her community work as co-ordinator of the Borth Family Centre, now known as the Community Hub.

Commenting on the award and her subsequent invitation to Buckingham Palace, Helen said: “I was honoured to receive my medal from the Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed, at a quiet Covid compliant ceremony in the university in Lampeter, and then I was invited to the palace.

“After the last challenging two years, it was lovely to spend a little time in London and attend such an event, which was attended by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.”

Mark added: “Sadly the weather was not kind, and it was definitely umbrella weather, but the event carried on regardless.

“The bands played and we got wet but we enjoyed exploring the gardens and meeting people from all over the world.