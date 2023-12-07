Royal British Legion Women’s Section Llanidloes branch spent a wonderful couple of hours recently with the local Rainbows group.
Llanidloes RBLWS chairman Viv Williams, standard bearer Trudy Davies and Poppy Appeal organiser Barbara Woosnam visited the youngsters.
Viv explained to the youngsters why we wear our Poppies and then awarded them their Poppy patches.
Barbara distributed to each Rainbow a gift from the RBL and Trudy showed them her standard and answered their questions.
The ladies of the RBL would like to thank the Rainbows' leaders, Pat Rowlands and Deborah Adams, for the warm welcome which was given to them.
