Rali Ceredigion has split opinion as the route will lock in some residents whilst bringing income to others.
Dave Bradney and his partner live on the Llanrhystud race route which will cut off their only exit whilst the race is live between 30th-1st September.
The 78-year-old retired journalist is concerned about emergency access for which “any delay would be unacceptable”, stating no consultation had taken place with residents.
He suggested the Road Traffic Act 1988 application process was not followed, which Ceredigion County Council denies.
Dave said: “The public has paid to develop and maintain the road network and should not be denied access without overwhelming justification.
“People need to leave their homes in emergencies and emergency services need to get in.
“There should have been meaningful consultations with those affected.
“Rallying emits Co2 which does not need to be emitted, hastening global ecosystem collapse.”
Other residents were shocked that Ceredigion County Council gave the event £250,000 to qualify for the European Championships.
However many have spoken in favour of the event.
Karen Grainger from Aberystwyth said: “My elderly parents are shut in for the duration, they think of it as an adventure, stocking up on goodies.
“They know if there’s an emergency then everything is in place.
“Motorsport has always been a part of this community, since I was a small child I remember cold nights up late watching rally cars.
“We appreciate that our young people have the opportunity to focus on motorsport.
“In my eyes, it's a few days and jets fly overhead daily dropping their pollution.” The five-year-old event received £300,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund programme for Ceredigion.
In 2022 it became the first UK event to “fully offset the emissions of competing vehicles”.
The 2024 event will cover more of Ceredigion, whilst figures show the event brings in £3 million in income from 20,000 attendees.
Ceredigion County Council said: “The economic benefits the rally brings to Wales is key... this year’s event will generate even greater financial benefit and international exposure for Ceredigion.” Rali Ceredigion organisers said: “Like all motorsport events, our application for road closures goes through Motorsport UK, the motorsport governing body.
“Representatives from the event have been liaising with residents for the last 10 months and have visited each route resident up to three times to discuss concerns and ensure they have access over the event.”