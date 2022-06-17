Ramblers celebrate installation of new gates

ON Tuesday, 7 June over 30 Ramblers and county council staff took part in a special walk from Waunfawr to celebrate the installation of four new self-closing gates purchased by Aberystwyth Ramblers and installed by the Working Party, to replace four stiles.

This is an example of joint working between Ceredigion County Council, Aberystwyth Ramblers and the Working Party. Ceredigion Councils Rights of Way Team have an easy access policy of replacing stiles with self- closing gates, where the landowner is in agreement.

The Working Party forms part of the Ceredigion Rights of Way Volunteers, a partnership with the Council that has been operating successfully for more than 25 years. By providing skilled labour on an almost weekly basis the volunteers play an important role in helping to care for the gates and bridges and indeed replacing some of the many stiles that still impede walking on the 2,500km of paths throughout Ceredigion. The gates have been paid for from the proceeds from the Aberystwyth Walking Book, published by Aberystwyth Ramblers and featuring 21 half-day walks in the Aberystwyth area.