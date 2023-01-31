Meirionnydd Ramblers wants to hear from anyone interested in joining them on walks in a wonderfully varied and scenic part of Wales.
The local Ramblers group hold walks in the southern Snowdonia mountains and coast nearly every week throughout the year.
Contact details and information about their forthcoming walks can always be found on their website at www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk
Non-members are welcome to join them for two or three walks on a trial basis before deciding whether to join, but bear in mind that some of the walks may be quite strenuous over rough terrain, so make sure you choose a walk which is well within your capabilities.
If in doubt, contact the leader whose phone number is always listed with the walk details.
The group’s next walk is scheduled for Wednesday, 8 February.
In the middle of the 17th century, Dolgellau was home to a flourishing Quaker community but when the monarchy was restored in 1661 things changed for the Quakers, who were seen as radicals and a danger to society.
Many set sail for America to make a new life in Pennsylvania; those that remained suffered various forms of persecution.
The Quaker community survived here until about 1850, and their story is reflected in some of the buildings and remains which we will pass on today’s walk from Dolgellau.
Setting off and crossing the Afon Aran, they soon pick up public footpaths, bridleways and quiet lanes to follow a route in the shadow of Cader Idris.
The terrain is varied, with woodland and open fields, and their route takes in much of the Quaker history associated with the area, including the Quaker cemetery.
Conditions permitting, they should also be able to enjoy good views over Dolgellau and the nearby mountains.
This circular walk of around six miles is graded C, moderate.
It is due to set off at 10.30am from the car park near the bridge over the Afon Wnion at Dolgellau (grid ref SH728179).
Contact the walk leader, Gill R, on 07810 431351 for further information.